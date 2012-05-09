ROME May 9 Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena said on Wednesday it would cooperate in a probe into alleged market manipulation and regulatory obstruction during a 2008 capital increase completed to buy smaller lender Antonveneta, the bank's press office said.

The bank said it would "assure, as always, the maximum collaboration" with authorities and repeated "its trust in the judicial system," a company spokesperson said.

Tax police searched the bank's headquarters earlier as part of a probe conducted by prosecutors in Siena, Italy.

(Reporting by Silvia Ognibene. Writing by Steve Scherer.)