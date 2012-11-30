ROME Nov 30 Italy's government proposed an amendment to rules for the payment of interest on 3.9 billion euros of state loans for Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena , lawmakers said on Friday.

The European Commission, whose approval is needed for the loans to be issued, had demanded changes to the state aid scheme.

Monte dei Paschi will be able to pay interest on the debt not only with cash, but also with shares - valued at market rates - and other financial instruments, said the lawmakers who are guiding the legislation through the Senate.

The deadline to issue the bonds will be pushed back by a month to the end of January, they said. (Reporting by Giuseppe Fonte)