(Adds editing credit)

* Search for buyer has been fruitless so far-source

* New ECB capital targets complicate situation-source

By Stefano Bernabei

ROME, Sept 11 Italian bank Monte dei Paschi di Siena's search for a buyer has so far been fruitless and no deal is expected before next year, partly because of uncertainty over new capital requirements being set by the European Central Bank, a source with knowledge of the matter said.

Italy's third-biggest lender emerged as the weakest in a European banking sector health-check last year after being hit hard by the euro zone's debt crisis and a scandal over loss-making derivative trades.

It completed a 3 billion euro ($3.4-billion) rights issue in June to plug a capital shortfall and had been told by the ECB in February to join forces with a stronger partner, although it says that the central bank gave it no deadline.

Having lost 14.6 billion euros between 2011 and 2014, the bank returned to profit in the first half of this year, in a sign a painful turnaround plan is bearing fruit.

But it has had no luck in finding a buyer, partly because of a new, more detailed ECB review of euro zone banks' levels of risk, the details of which will be known in November.

"The bank is committed to the merger plan. But it takes two to merge and at the moment there are no interested parties," the source said. UBS and Citi are advising the Siena-based lender in its hunt for a partner.

Italy's fifth largest bank UBI has long been tipped as the most likely candidate to rescue Monte dei Paschi but it has repeatedly poured cold water on such a deal, and sources have said it is in tie-ups talks with fellow cooperative lender Banco Popolare.

Among foreign lenders, BNP Paribas and Credit Agricole in France and Santander and Banco de Sabadell in Spain, have been rumoured as potential bidders, but all of them have denied this.

As a result of its latest supervisory review and evaluation process (SREP), the ECB has pushed up modestly the overall minimum capital requirements for Italian banks, two sources close to the situation said earlier this week.

One of the sources said Monte dei Paschi's current capital levels were just above the new target.

But whether this will be considered enough by potential investors remains to be seen. Possible buyers would also be waiting to see whether their own capital levels are strong enough, in light of the review, to snap up another lender.

"Whoever buys wants to know if Monte dei Paschi has enough capital, even after the SREP, but also wants to know whether they themselves have enough capital," the source said.

"The capital issue will not become clear before November and makes it very difficult to start reasoning about a merger...It is probable that we'll have to wait until 2016."

With the prospect of a tie-up looming, the bank said on Thursday that CFO Bernardo Mingrone would step down on Sept. 25. Sources close to the matter said he could join the finance department of rival UniCredit.

Chairman Alessandro Profumo left in August, and a shareholder meeting next week is due to appoint the head of the Milan's bourse, Massimo Tononi, to replace him.

(additional reporting by Paola Arosio, writing by Silvia Aloisi; Editing by Keith Weir)