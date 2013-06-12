ROME, June 12 The board of Italy's Monte dei Paschi will meet on Thursday to discuss changing rules which limit voting rights to encourage the entry of new investors, two sources close to the situation said on Wednesday.

Current rules limit voting rights for all shareholders apart from the bank's main foundation to a maximum of 4 percent.

The sources said there was no certainty that the board would take a firm decision on the issue and the meeting would also discuss other issues, including a restructuring plan which must be presented to the European Union by June 17 to receive clearance for a 4 billion euros state bailout.

The European Commission, the Bank of Italy and Monte Paschi's own top management have all made it clear that they want to see the 4 percent voting limit lifted in order to encourage new investors.

Reputed to be the world's oldest bank dating back to 1472, Monte Paschi is controlled by a special shareholder foundation that includes representatives of Siena, the Tuscan city where it is based.

Monte Paschi has been caught up in a scandal over loss-making derivatives deals that has prompted a high-level judicial probe into allegations of possible fraud by former senior managers of the bank.

Officials from the bank declined to comment on the board meeting. (Reporting by Stefano Bernabei; Editing by Elaine Hardcastle)