ROME, June 12 The board of Italy's Monte dei
Paschi will meet on Thursday to discuss changing rules
which limit voting rights to encourage the entry of new
investors, two sources close to the situation said on Wednesday.
Current rules limit voting rights for all shareholders apart
from the bank's main foundation to a maximum of 4 percent.
The sources said there was no certainty that the board would
take a firm decision on the issue and the meeting would also
discuss other issues, including a restructuring plan which must
be presented to the European Union by June 17 to receive
clearance for a 4 billion euros state bailout.
The European Commission, the Bank of Italy and Monte
Paschi's own top management have all made it clear that they
want to see the 4 percent voting limit lifted in order to
encourage new investors.
Reputed to be the world's oldest bank dating back to 1472,
Monte Paschi is controlled by a special shareholder foundation
that includes representatives of Siena, the Tuscan city where it
is based.
Monte Paschi has been caught up in a scandal over
loss-making derivatives deals that has prompted a high-level
judicial probe into allegations of possible fraud by former
senior managers of the bank.
Officials from the bank declined to comment on the board
meeting.
(Reporting by Stefano Bernabei; Editing by Elaine Hardcastle)