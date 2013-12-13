SIENA, Italy Dec 13 The main shareholder of
Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena said on Friday that
contacts with possible buyers of its stake in the struggling
lender are "difficult".
The not-for-profit Monte Paschi foundation, which owns a
33.5 percent stake in the bank, is in a dispute with Monte dei
Paschi's management over when to do a capital increase and wants
more time to shed some of its shares before the cash call.
"There are contacts, but many are difficult because until
the air clears it is hard to sit down at a table with a certain
outlook," Antonella Mansi, president of the foundation, told
reporters.