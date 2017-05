ROME Jan 11 Italian market watchdog Consob will ban short-selling of shares in Italy's third-largest bank Monte dei Paschi di Siena for the entire trading session on Jan. 12.

Consob said in a statement on Monday it would impose the ban because of high volatility in the stock on Jan. 11, when it hit record lows amid investor concerns about capital levels and bad loans.

(Reporting by Isla Binnie)