BRIEF-Banca Popolare di Spoleto Q1 net profit down at EUR 3.5 mln
* Q1 NET PROFIT EUR 3.5 MILLION VERSUS EUR 3.7 MILLION YEAR AGO
MILAN, March 6 Shares in Italian lender Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena rose more than 5 percent on Friday, helped by consolidation expectations for the sector.
A Milan-based trader said the stock was enjoying a rally among Italian banks on the back of a reform of ownership rules for local cooperative lenders which is expected to fuel consolidation.
By 1453 GMT, shares in Monte Paschi, which is due to launch a 3-billion-euro ($3.3-billion) cash call to fill a capital gap, were up 5 percent at 0.5935 euros. ($1 = 0.9206 euros) (Reporting by Agnieszka Flak; editing by Danilo Masoni)
* Q1 NET PROFIT EUR 3.5 MILLION VERSUS EUR 3.7 MILLION YEAR AGO
* FAIR VALUE PORTFOLIO AT MARCH 31 EUR 2.44 BILLION VERSUS EUR 2.51 BILLION AT END 2016