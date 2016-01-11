(Recasts with comments, details, closing levels)

MILAN Jan 11 Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena and Banca Carige shares hit record lows on Monday as ongoing investor concerns about weak capital levels and bad loans at the lenders dragged the Italian bank index lower.

The pair were the only two Italian banks to emerge short of capital from a pan-European health check of lenders the European Central Bank carried out in 2014.

And mooted mergers with stronger peers, which in Monte Paschi's case had been recommended by the ECB, have so far failed to materialise.

Shares in Monte dei Paschi, Italy's third largest bank, closed down 11.3 percent after touching a fresh record low at 0.922 euros. Genoa-based Carige closed down 13.6 percent having hit a record low of 0.873 euros.

Italy's banking stock index closed down 1 percent.

Traders said the Monday falls in the stock prices of Monte Paschi and Carige were due to mounting risk aversion on financial markets rather than any specific news.

In a statement late on Monday Carige said it believed the fall in its shares was due to speculation and was not linked to the lender's operating performance.

Traders also pointed to the fact both shares had broken the psychological threshold of 1 euro, which exacerbated the drop.

A stalemate in the Italian government's plans to set up a state-sponsored vehicle to help banks offload bad loans had also contributed to concerns in the market.

Problematic loans at Monte dei Paschi rose 5.4 percent in the first nine months to 24.4 billion euros - more than a fifth of its overall loans to clients.

Italian banks are saddled with 350 billion euros in soured loans as a hang-over from a three-year recession between 2012-14. These loans are blamed for holding back fresh credit that could help a fragile economic recovery.

"The impaired ability of banks to stand alone is another major issue, highlighted by resolution of four small banks in November," RBS analyst Alberto Gallo wrote in a note on Monday.

"The danger is that the system cannot afford to rescue a larger distressed lender, such as Banca Carige or Monte dei Paschi." (Reporting Danilo Masoni and Valentina Za; additional reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta in London; editing by Alexander Smith)