(Recasts with comments, details, closing levels)
MILAN Jan 11 Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena
and Banca Carige shares hit record lows on
Monday as ongoing investor concerns about weak capital levels
and bad loans at the lenders dragged the Italian bank index
lower.
The pair were the only two Italian banks to emerge short of
capital from a pan-European health check of lenders the European
Central Bank carried out in 2014.
And mooted mergers with stronger peers, which in Monte
Paschi's case had been recommended by the ECB, have so far
failed to materialise.
Shares in Monte dei Paschi, Italy's third largest bank,
closed down 11.3 percent after touching a fresh record low at
0.922 euros. Genoa-based Carige closed down 13.6 percent having
hit a record low of 0.873 euros.
Italy's banking stock index closed down 1
percent.
Traders said the Monday falls in the stock prices of Monte
Paschi and Carige were due to mounting risk aversion on
financial markets rather than any specific news.
In a statement late on Monday Carige said it believed the
fall in its shares was due to speculation and was not linked to
the lender's operating performance.
Traders also pointed to the fact both shares had broken the
psychological threshold of 1 euro, which exacerbated the drop.
A stalemate in the Italian government's plans to set up a
state-sponsored vehicle to help banks offload bad loans had also
contributed to concerns in the market.
Problematic loans at Monte dei Paschi rose 5.4 percent in
the first nine months to 24.4 billion euros - more than a fifth
of its overall loans to clients.
Italian banks are saddled with 350 billion euros in soured
loans as a hang-over from a three-year recession between
2012-14. These loans are blamed for holding back fresh credit
that could help a fragile economic recovery.
"The impaired ability of banks to stand alone is another
major issue, highlighted by resolution of four small banks in
November," RBS analyst Alberto Gallo wrote in a note on Monday.
"The danger is that the system cannot afford to rescue a
larger distressed lender, such as Banca Carige or Monte dei
Paschi."
