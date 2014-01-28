ROME Jan 28 The Italian economy ministry denied
on Tuesday press reports that it was seeking to bring forward a
3-billion euro capital increase at the country's third biggest
lender, Monte dei Paschi di Siena.
A report in La Stampa newspaper said on Tuesday Italian
authorities had urged the bank to carry out the capital increase
in March, rather than wait until may as decided by a shareholder
meeting.
"The timeframe for the capital increase has been decided by
the meeting of the bank's shareholder and is not under
discussion," a statement from the ministry said.
It said it hoped the top shareholder in the bank, which has
forced the lender to delay the capital increase initially
planned for January, would cut its stake and let in new partners
who want to take part in the capital increase.
(Reporting by Steve Scherer)