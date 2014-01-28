* Press report says Bank of Italy wants cash call brought
MILAN, Jan 28 Italy's economy ministry urged the
top shareholder in troubled Monte dei Paschi di Siena
to cut its stake and let other investors in, but denied a report
that it was trying to bring forward a 3-billion euro share sale
at the bank.
A report in La Stampa newspaper said on Tuesday Italian
authorities had asked the bank to carry out the cash call in
March rather than wait until May as decided by a shareholder
meeting.
"The time frame for the capital increase has been decided by
the meeting of the bank's shareholders and is not under
discussion," the ministry said in a statement.
It said it hoped the Monte dei Paschi foundation, which
forced a delay in the capital increase because it needed more
time to sell its stake, would "work actively" to do so and let
in new partners who want to buy into the rights issue.
The treasury has responsibility for overseeing banking
foundations such as Monte dei Paschi's.
The statement came as shares in Monte dei Paschi and other
lenders fell sharply for a second day amid fears that more
Italian banks will tap investors to boost their capital base.
Last Friday, Banco Popolare became the fourth
bank among the 15 Italian lenders undergoing a health check by
the European Central Bank to announce plans to raise cash,
asking for 1.5 billion euros on the market before the summer.
Aside from Monte dei Paschi, Banca Popolare di Milano
and Banca Carige need to raise 500 million
and 800 million euros, respectively.
That has increased concern that a crowded market could make
the fund raising more difficult.
"I think the liquidity to cover the string of capital hikes
that are about to happen is there, it's more a question of
getting the balance right on pricing," said Stefano Fabiani,
asset manager at Zenit Sgr.
"Of course if there is market turmoil, things become more
complicated."
Monte dei Paschi needs the biggest amount of cash as it
seeks to avert nationalisation and pay back 4.1 billion euros in
state aid it received last year.
However its foundation shareholder, which has a 33.5 percent
stake, voted against a management proposal to hold the capital
increase as early as January at a shareholder meeting on Dec.
28.
Monte dei Paschi's top management has said that could
threaten the rescue of the bank. On Monday Chairman Alessandro
Profumo and CEO Fabrizio Viola held talks with Bank of Italy and
Treasury officials as well as the head of the Monte dei Paschi
foundation.
