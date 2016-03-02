ROME, March 2 The Italian government wants a "market solution" for Monte dei Paschi di Siena, the troubled bank which is struggling to find a merger partner, a senior treasury official said on Wednesday, adding this would take time.

The comments by Vincenzo La Via, director general of the Italian treasury, appear to contradict press reports that the Rome government may ask state holding Cassa Depositi e Prestiti to pour money into the Tuscan bank, the country's third biggest.

"For the future of Monte dei Paschi our strategy is to create the conditions for a market solution," La Via told Reuters.

"We need the economy to go well and uncertainty to subside. We need the dust to settle after the strong market volatility in the past few weeks."

He declined to give further details.

Italian bank shares have born the brunt of a market sell-off since the beginning of 2016 due to worries about their mountain of bad loans, with Monte dei Paschi the hardest hit because it is perceived as the country's most vulnerable.

The lender's shares have lost 60 percent of their value since the start of the year.

Sources with knowledge of the matter have told Reuters that Prime Minister Matteo Renzi's government, worried about the share price slide, considered a three-way merger between UBI Banca, Banca Popolare di Milano (BPM) and Monte dei Paschi, but that proposal has been shelved.

BPM is in advanced merger talks with Banco Popolare , and UBI has ruled out a deal with Monte dei Paschi for the time being.

Italy's top two banks, Intesa Sanpaolo and UniCredit have also said they are not interested in rescuing the Siena-based lender.

The government has a 4 percent stake in Monte dei Paschi, which has the biggest proportion of soured loans among Italian banks and has been told by the European Central Bank to find a merger partner. (writing by Silvia Aloisi)