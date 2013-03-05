BRIEF-Golden Ocean Group says taken delivery of additional vessel, Q Houston
* Has entered into agreements to acquire 16 modern dry bulk vessels in an all-share transaction
GENEVA, March 5 France's industry minister on Tuesday played down the possibility of an incentive in 2013 for diesel cars to be traded in for cleaner burning models.
"We won't have any decision in 2013," Arnaud Montebourg told journalists at the Geneva auto show after he and others talked up the possibility of such a scheme in recent days.
* Has entered into agreements to acquire 16 modern dry bulk vessels in an all-share transaction
OTTAWA, June 1 Boeing Co on Thursday scrapped an announcement about the fighter jets it hopes to sell to Canada, a day after the country's defense minister objected to the firm's behavior in a trade dispute against Canadian planemaker Bombardier Inc