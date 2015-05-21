MILAN May 21 Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena
priced its upcoming 3-billion-euro ($3.3-billion)
rights issue at a big discount as it tries to plug a capital
shortfall unveiled by a Europe-wide check of the sector.
In a statement issued after the market closed on Thursday,
the Tuscan lender said it would offer new shares in the bank at
1.17 euros each, or a 38.9 percent discount to the theoretical
ex-rights price (TERP) calculated on Thursday's closing price.
The capital increase will be launched on Monday.
(Reporting by Agnieszka Flak; Editing by Louise Ireland)