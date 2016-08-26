MILAN Aug 26 The chief executive of Banca Monte
dei Paschi di Siena Fabrizio Viola has the full
backing of the lender's chairman and reports he will be replaced
are groundless, the bank's chairman said on Friday.
A report by Il Giornale daily cited financial sources as
saying Viola would be removed.
"The reports regarding a replacement of the CEO are
completely unfounded," Massimo Tononi said in a statement.
Viola and former chairman Alessandro Profumo are under
investigation for alleged false accounting and market
manipulation.
Viola and Profumo were drafted in back in 2012 to turn the
bank round after its balance sheet was wrecked by overpaying on
the purchase of a rival bank and engineering risky derivatives
trades.
