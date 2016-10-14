BRIEF-Kuwait and Middle East Financial Investment posts Q1 loss
May 16 Kuwait And Middle East Financial Investment Co:
MILAN Oct 14 An Italian court accepted a request from Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena to settle a case revolving round alleged financial crimes by former managers, a source said on Friday.
The settlement with Monte dei Paschi involves the seizure of 10 million euros and a fine of 600,000 euros, the source said.
In October some former managers at Monte dei Paschi were among several people ordered to stand trial for a series of financial crimes.
Under Italian law a company can be held responsible if it is deemed that it failed to prevent, or attempt to prevent, a crime by an employee that benefited the company. (Reporting by Manuela d'Alessandro, writing by Stephen Jewkes, editing Luca Trogni)
* Q1 net profit attributable to shareholders 14.1 million dirhams versus 34.2 million dirhams year ago