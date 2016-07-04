MILAN, July 4 Shares in troubled Italian lender
Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena fell more than 3
percent on Monday, with traders citing a report which said the
European Central Bank had asked for more aggressive action to
sell bad loans.
According to daily La Repubblica, the ECB has written to
Monte dei Paschi asking for a new three-year business plan that
would require it to reduce non-performing loans to an adequate
level. The paper said the request means the bank would have to
shed bad loans worth around 10 billion euros ($11
billion).
The stock was down 3 percent at 0.37 euros by 0704 GMT,
compared with a 1 percent fall in Italy's banking index
. The lender has lost nearly 70 percent of its market
value so far this year.
(Reporting by Agnieszka Flak and Francesca Landini)