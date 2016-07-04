MILAN, July 4 Ailing Italian bank Monte dei
Paschi di Siena, the country's third-biggest lender, said on
Monday the European Central Bank had told it to cut
non-performing loans by 30 percent in the next three years.
The bank said the ECB had told the bank to reduce its gross
NPLs to 32.6 billion euros ($36 billion) in 2018 from 46.9
billion euros in 2015. The targets for 2016 and 2017 are 43.4
billion euros and 38.9 billion euros respectively.
The bank, which has the highest ratio of bad debts among
listed Italian banks, said it had been asked to present a plan
by Oct. 3 indicating what measures it would take to cut NPLs to
20 percent of its total loans by 2018.
The targets are contained in a draft decision sent by the
ECB to the bank. Monte dei Paschi has until July 8 to reply to
the ECB, and a final ECB decision on the targets is due by the
end of July.
($1 = 0.9003 euros)
(Reporting by Silvia Aloisi; Editing by Mark Bendeich)