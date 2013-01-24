TURIN Jan 24 Italy's Economy Minister Vittorio Grilli said on Thursday there is no sign that other Italian lenders could face problems similar to those at Monte dei Paschi di Siena, which has revealed a potential 720 million euros loss on derivatives trades.

"We have no evidence of similar problems in other banks," Grilli said at the sidelines of a business event in Turin, adding that the Bank of Italy is responsible for banking oversight.

Already one of Europe's most undercapitalised banks, Monte dei Paschi asked last year for 3.9 billion euros in state aid to plug a capital hole stemming from its vast government bond portfolio and hedging bets gone wrong.

"We have been aware for the past year that Monte dei Paschi was in a difficult situation," Grilli said. (Reporting by Gianni Montani. Writing by Francesca Landini)