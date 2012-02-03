MILAN Feb 3 Ratings agency Moody's has placed Italian bank Monte dei Paschi di Siena's rating on review for downgrade, citing the uncertainty in the bank's plan to meet the European Banking Authority's capital shortfall requirements.

Moody's, which had been reviewing Monte dei Paschi's subordinated debt ratings since November, said it had extended the review to the bank's Baa1/Prime-2 senior debt and deposit ratings.

Monte dei Paschi was forced to tap shareholders for cash last year but it is still perceived by analysts as one of Italy's weakest amongst major domestic lenders.

Moody's said the bank's plan to raise the 3.3 billion euros ($4.35 billion)required by the EBA to reach the 9 percent core Tier 1 capital ratio by setting-up joint-ventures and selling assets may be challenging in the current environment.

Monte dei Paschi's chairman Giuseppe Mussari said earlier this week he would revise the bank's business plan in the first half of 2012 in the face of an expected recession in Italy this year. ($1 = 0.7592 euros) (Reporting by Michel Rose; Editing by Hans-Juergen Peters)