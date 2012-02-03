MILAN Feb 3 Ratings agency Moody's has
placed Italian bank Monte dei Paschi di Siena's rating on review
for downgrade, citing the uncertainty in the bank's plan to meet
the European Banking Authority's capital shortfall requirements.
Moody's, which had been reviewing Monte dei Paschi's
subordinated debt ratings since November, said it had extended
the review to the bank's Baa1/Prime-2 senior debt and deposit
ratings.
Monte dei Paschi was forced to tap shareholders for cash
last year but it is still perceived by analysts as one of
Italy's weakest amongst major domestic lenders.
Moody's said the bank's plan to raise the 3.3 billion euros
($4.35 billion)required by the EBA to reach the 9 percent core
Tier 1 capital ratio by setting-up joint-ventures and selling
assets may be challenging in the current environment.
Monte dei Paschi's chairman Giuseppe Mussari said earlier
this week he would revise the bank's business plan in the first
half of 2012 in the face of an expected recession in Italy this
year.
($1 = 0.7592 euros)
(Reporting by Michel Rose; Editing by Hans-Juergen Peters)