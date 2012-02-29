MILAN Feb 29 The banking foundation that
controls Italy's Banca Monte dei Paschi di Sienna said
on Wednesday creditor banks must quickly unblock the shares used
as guarantee for their loans to let the foundation sell a stake
of up to 15 percent in the country's third-biggest lender.
"The foundation is confident that such agreement will be
reached quickly, to allow a positive outcome and avoid possible
economic damages," the foundation said in a statement.
The Monte dei Paschi foundation also said it needed the
go-ahead from the Economy ministry for the sale of stake.
Three sources familiar with the situation said the
cash-strapped foundation, which has a 49 percent stake in the
eponymous bank, was in talks with domestic investors to quickly
sell an 8 percent stake as it races to meet a deadline set by
creditors to come up with a debt-cutting plan.
The sources said the creditor banks hold a stake of around
35 percent in the lender, which was given to them by the
foundation as a guarantee for their loans.
(Reporting by Michel Rose)