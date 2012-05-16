MILAN May 16 Banca Monte dei Paschi shares open down 0.62 pct on Wednesday, after the bank said late Tuesday its net profit fell 61 percent in the first quarter and bad loans rose as the Italian economy plunged deeper into a recession.

At 0710 GMT, the bank's shares were trading 1.47 percent lower at 0.22 euros

It said on Tuesday there was no clear signal of a possible improvement in macroeconomic conditions in the short- or medium-term. (Reporting by Jennifer Clark)