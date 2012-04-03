MILAN, April 3 The charitable fondazione that
contols Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena reiterated
Tuesday it proposed former UniCredit Chief Executive
Alessandro Profumo for its board, as widely expected.
The arrival of Profumo, an experienced banker with an
uncompromising management style, comes as the Tuscan bank --
which says it is the oldest still in business -- works to repair
a balance sheet hit by the euro zone crisis and to boost its
profitability.
The foundation also proposed Fabrizio Viola, the bank's
current director-general, for the board. Viola is expected to
become chief executive, and Profumo chairman.
(Reporting by Jennifer Clark)