MILAN, April 3 The charitable fondazione that contols Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena reiterated Tuesday it proposed former UniCredit Chief Executive Alessandro Profumo for its board, as widely expected.

The arrival of Profumo, an experienced banker with an uncompromising management style, comes as the Tuscan bank -- which says it is the oldest still in business -- works to repair a balance sheet hit by the euro zone crisis and to boost its profitability.

The foundation also proposed Fabrizio Viola, the bank's current director-general, for the board. Viola is expected to become chief executive, and Profumo chairman.

(Reporting by Jennifer Clark)