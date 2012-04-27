(Adds details, background)

By Silvia Aloisi and Stefano Bernabei

SIENA, Italy, April 27 Former UniCredit boss Alessandro Profumo got a taste of the challenge he faces as Monte dei Paschi's new chairman when angry shareholders lamented the lender's weak results on Friday and demanded a drastic change in strategy to restore profitability.

The top shareholder in Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena , Italy's No. 3 lender, said the bank's 2011 performance had been disappointing and particularly feeble in the fourth quarter, unlike that of its domestic rivals.

It said the bank, the world's oldest, quickly needed a new business plan to refocus on retail operations, cut costs, repair its balance sheet and return to pay a dividend. It also called for a 20 percent reduction in managers' pay.

"We need a turnaround," said Gabriello Mancini, chairman of the Monte dei Paschi foundation that holds a 36.3 percent in the lender, told a shareholder meeting which formally appointed Profumo as chairman and a new board.

The bank posted a bigger-than-expected 4.69 billion euro net loss for 2011, mostly due to writedowns on goodwill, including the costly 9 billion euro acquisition of regional lender Antonveneta in 2007.

But even excluding one-off items, the bank, founded in the Tuscan city of Siena in 1472, reported a sharp drop in both customer deposits and loans, as well as higher loan losses.

Profumo, known for his uncompromising style, returns to banking with a mandate to revive Monte dei Paschi's flagging fortunes after his abrupt departure from UniCredit in September 2010 due to a row with shareholders.

Profumo turned UniCredit into a European heavyweight through the acquisition of Germany's HVB in 2005 and expansion in central and eastern Europe.

His arrival in Siena completes a management shakeup at Monte dei Paschi after Fabrizio Viola was appointed director general in January and will soon become its first chief executive.

Two sources with direct knowlegde of the matter said Profumo had renounced his salary as chairman at the bank - set at 500,000 euros for the next three years - and would only be paid a 75,000 euro stipend as an executive board member.

"Our best wishes to Profumo, because the situation is really difficult," said small shareholder Giorgio Vitangeli.

STRETCHED COFFERS

Another shareholder, Maria Rosa Mariani, slammed executives about the overpriced Antonveneta buy, which stretched Monte Paschi's coffers to the limit just before the beginning of the financial crisis.

"It had a book value of 2.3 billion euros. Why did you pay 9 billion?" she yelled. "It's a matter of seriousness and transparency."

All Italian banks have suffered from the euro zone debt crisis, but Monte dei Paschi was hit particularly hard because with 26 billion euros of domestic government bonds it has the largest proportional exposure to Italy's sovereign debt among national lenders.

It is also regarded as vulnerable because it must plug a 3.3 billion euro capital shortfall by June to comply with tougher requirements set by the European Banking Authority.

The bank says it expects to fill the deficit through the conversion of financial instruments into equity as well as asset disposals and reduction in its branch network. But it has failed to quell market concerns that it will need a capital increase, despite repeated denials.

Facing its own debt crisis, the Monte dei Paschi foundation - a charitable institution with strong ties to local politicians - has been forced to sell down it stake to partially reimburse creditors.

It has sold just under 13 percent in the lender since mid-February and faces an April 30 deadline to renegotiate the terms of 300-400 million euros of remaining debts.

