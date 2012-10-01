SIENA Oct 1 Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena has agreed a deal to sell a 60 percent stake in Biverbanca to Cassa di Risparmio di Asti, chief executive Fabrizio Viola said on Monday.

"I believe this evening there will be a statement for the markets that will contain the terms of the agreement between us and which will allow us to overcome the problems we had in past weeks," Viola said.

MPS said in June it was selling its stake in Biverbanca to Cassa di Risparmio di Asti for 203 million euros ($261.16 million).

The sale of the stake had been held up by a row over Biverbanca's 2.1 percent shareholding in the Bank of Italy. ($1 = 0.7773 euros) (Reporting By Silvia Ognibene)