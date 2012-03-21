MILAN, March 21 The controlling shareholder in
Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena said in a statement on
Wednesday it was examining offers for part of its stake in
Italy's third biggest lender.
The Monte dei Paschi foundation is selling up to 15.5
percent in the bank to repay 1.1 billion euros of debts it owes
to a group of 12 creditors.
It sold a 2.5 percent holding in the Tuscan bank through
off-the-market block sales earlier this month, cutting its
initial stake to 46.5 percent.
The foundation is hoping to sell another 4 percent to a
friendly business group or to private equity funds.
Its creditors, which include JP Morgan, Credit
Suisse and Mediobanca, have given the
foundation unti April 30 to come up with a concrete debt cutting
plan and partially reimburse them.
