MILAN, April 26 Nomura Holdings Inc
said it intends to meaningfully engage with Italian prosecutors
to find a solution to an order freezing assets of one of its
units relating to a legal dispute with Italy's Monte dei Paschi
di Siena.
"Nomura takes this situation very seriously and will
continue to take all appropriate steps to protect our
stakeholders," , Nomura's Chief Financial Officer Shigesuke
Kashiwagi said in a note on Friday.
Nomura was informed on April 23 that an order to freeze
Nomura Bank International's (NBI) assets in Italy had been
implemented.
The case relates to an ongoing legal dispute over a
derivatives financing deal with Monte Dei Paschi.
