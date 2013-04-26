(Corrects to state that prosecutors implemented an
asset-freezing order, instead of simply issuing an order)
TOKYO, April 26 Nomura Holdings Inc
said on Friday that Italian prosecutors had effected an order
freezing the assets of one of its units in relation to an
ongoing legal dispute over a derivatives financing deal with
Italian bank Monte Dei Paschi.
Nomura Chief Financial Officer Shigesuke Kashiwagi told an
earnings briefing that it had been informed on April 23 that an
order to freeze Nomura Bank International's (NBI) assets in
Italy had been implemented.
The assets include a small amount of cash and receivables,
Kashiwagi said.
Kashiwagi said Nomura believed the move was unwarranted
given that NBI was not directly involved in the derivatives
trades with Monte Dei Paschi.
Kashiwagi added that the action would have no impact on the
settlement of the Japanese bank's trades across Europe.
(Reporting by Nathan Layne; Editing by Edmund Klamann)