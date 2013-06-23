PODGORICA, June 23 Thirteen people were killed
and 33 injured when a passenger bus with Romanian registration
plates fell into a deep river gorge in central Montenegro on
Sunday, the interior minister said.
Police said that the bus had swerved off the Zdrijelo Bridge
and plunged onto a rocky outcrop in the gorge of the Moraca
River, about 50 km (30 miles) north of the capital Podgorica.
"There are 13 dead, 33 injured. There were 46 people on
board," Interior Minister Rasko Konjevic said in a television
broadcast. "There are many severely injured."
(Reporting by Petar Komnenic in Podgorica, Stevo Vasiljevic in
Zdrijelo; Writing by Aleksandar Vasovic; Editing by Kevin
Liffey)