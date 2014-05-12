RPT-COLUMN-Liquidation risk hangs over oil and gas prices: Kemp
LONDON, Jan 23 The threat of liquidation hangs over oil and gas prices in the short term as hedge funds have built the most bullish positions in both commodities since 2014.
LONDON, May 12 (IFR) - Montenegro, rated Ba3 by Moody's and BB- by Standard & Poor's, has begun marketing a five-year euro bond at high 5%, according to a lead manager.
The bond, which will have a minimum yield of 5.50%, will price on Tuesday.
The new issue is being undertaken in conjunction with an exchange and tender offer for its outstanding 2015 and 2016 notes, which closes at 1600BST today.
Citigroup, Deutsche Bank and Erste Bank are the lead managers and arrangers of the new issue and liability management exercise. (Reporting by Sudip Roy; editing by Alex Chambers)
LONDON, Jan 23 The threat of liquidation hangs over oil and gas prices in the short term as hedge funds have built the most bullish positions in both commodities since 2014.
WASHINGTON, Jan 23 A powerful storm system plowed up the U.S. Eastern seaboard with torrential showers and high winds on Monday, hindering airline and rail travel, after killing at least 21 people in the South, many in mobile homes demolished by tornadoes.
* Seeks trading halt pending announcement in relation to inside information of company Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: