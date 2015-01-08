LONDON, Jan 8 (IFR) - Montenegro has hired Citigroup, Deutsche Bank, Erste Bank and SG CIB for a new euro-deonominated bond, according to sources away from the deal.

The timing of the transaction is unclear. The banks declined to comment.

Montenegro was last in the international bond market in May when it sold a 280m 2019 note. That deal was undertaken in conjunction with a tender and exchange offer on its outstanding 2015 and 2016 bonds. (Reporting by Sudip Roy; editing by Helene Durand)