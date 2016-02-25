BRIEF-Independence Holding to commence tender offer to repurchase up to 2,000,000 shares
* Independence Holding Company announces intention to commence tender offer to repurchase up to 2,000,000 shares of its common stock
LONDON, Feb 25 (IFR) - Montenegro has hired Citigroup, Deutsche Bank, Erste Group and SG CIB to organize fixed-income meetings across Europe, according to a lead.
The roadshow will begin on February 29. A 144A/Reg S euro-denominated bond may follow.
Montenegro is rated Ba3 by Moody's and B+ by Standard & Poor's. (Reporting by Sudip Roy; editing by Alex Chambers)
* Olayan International Ltd reports 12.42% stake in National Energy Services Reunited Corp as of May 12, 2017 - SEC filing