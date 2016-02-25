LONDON, Feb 25 (IFR) - Montenegro has hired Citigroup, Deutsche Bank, Erste Group and SG CIB to organize fixed-income meetings across Europe, according to a lead.

The roadshow will begin on February 29. A 144A/Reg S euro-denominated bond may follow.

Montenegro is rated Ba3 by Moody's and B+ by Standard & Poor's. (Reporting by Sudip Roy; editing by Alex Chambers)