LONDON, March 3 (IFR) - The State of Montenegro has opened books on a five-year euro bond at 6% area, according to leads.

Citigroup, Deutsche Bank, Erste Group and Societe Generale are leading the 144A/Reg S bond which is Thursday's business.

The sovereign is rated Ba3 by Moody's and B+ by Standard & Poor's. (Reporting by Sudip Roy, Editing by Helene Durand)