BRIEF-Getting positive result in 2017 will be very difficult - GNB's CEO
* RECEIVING A POSITIVE RESULTS IN 2017 WILL BE VERY DIFFICULT, BUT WE DO NOT GIVE UP - ARTUR KLIMCZAK, CEO, SAID AT PRESS CONFERENCE ON TUESDAY
LONDON, March 3 (IFR) - The State of Montenegro has launched a 300m five-year bond at a yield of 6%, according to a lead.
The final yield is in line with the initial marketing level of 6% area that was announced on Thursday morning.
Citigroup, Deutsche Bank, Erste Group and Societe Generale are leading the 144A/Reg S bond, which is today's business.
The sovereign is rated Ba3 by Moody's and B+ by Standard & Poor's. (Reporting by Sudip Roy, Editing by Helene Durand)
* RECEIVING A POSITIVE RESULTS IN 2017 WILL BE VERY DIFFICULT, BUT WE DO NOT GIVE UP - ARTUR KLIMCZAK, CEO, SAID AT PRESS CONFERENCE ON TUESDAY
ABIDJAN, May 16 Ivory Coast's banking association on Tuesday lifted an order issued a day earlier for banks to remain closed, a senior association official told Reuters, as a nationwide army mutiny appeared to ease.