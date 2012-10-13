By Petar Komnenic
| PODGORICA
PODGORICA Oct 14 Montenegro's ruling party is
set to extend its 23-year hold on the ex-Yugoslav republic in a
parliamentary election on Sunday, allowing it to lead talks on
joining the European Union.
Despite economic stagnation and accusations of high-level
corruption, the Democratic Party of Socialists remains popular
for having championed the independence of the country of 680,000
people six years ago.
Victory for the ruling party could also mean the return to
power of its leader, 50-year old Milo Djukanovic, prime minister
or president for all but two years in the last two decades.
"There are a lot of problems, but this government deserves
some more time because, unlike the opposition, they fought for
this country," said Zoran Djurovic, a 68-year old pensioner.
Opinion polls show the party is likely to win 47 percent of
the vote compared to 24 percent for its nearest rival, the
Democratic Front opposition alliance. Its credentials have been
further strengthened by the EU decision to open accession talks
in June.
"There is not much doubt they will be in power again," said
Zoran Vujovic of CEMI, a non-govermental group that will monitor
the ballot.
The only question was whether the party would still need the
support of parliamentary deputies from ethnic minorities who are
already part of the ruling coalition, Vujovic said.
Djukanovic's campaign was based on the message that an
opposition victory could endanger the independence which
Montenegro won in 2006 from much bigger neighbour Serbia.
Although the opposition favours closer ties with Serbia, it
does not want to reverse independence. It also seeks to bring
Montenegro into the European Union, but unlike the ruling party,
it is less clear that it would want NATO membership.
Led by Miodrag Lekic, a former Yugoslav ambassador to Rome
under late strongman Slobodan Milosevic, the Democratic Front
has campaigned largely on an anti-corruption platform.
Djukanovic stepped down as prime minister in 2010 for hand
picked successor Igor Luksic, but has remained influential.
"He is the only leader who has the ability to lead the
country," said Zorica Jovanic, 28, a nurse from the capital
Podgorica. "He is much smarter than all his opponents."
Montenegro's economy flourished after Djukanovic led it away
from Serbia thanks to booming tourism and foreign investment on
the scenic Adriatic coast.
But this year, the economy is forecast to grow by only 0.5
percent. Montenegro has been weighed down by the debts of its
state-owned aluminium plant as well as the euro zone crisis.
Per capita output is 5,200 euros ($6,700), barely one-fifth
of the EU average, but the economy has not been a big feature in
the campaign.
Polls will open at 0500 GMT and close at 1900 GMT, with
first results expected several hours later.
Smaller opposition blocs, including the Socialist People's
Party and the Positive Montenegro alliance, could play a role in
forming a future government if neither of the biggest parties
wins enough votes.
After Croatia, due to join next July, Montenegro is the only
Balkan state that could become an EU member by the end of this
decade.