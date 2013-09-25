SARAJEVO, Sept 25 Montenegro's power utility
EPCG said on Wednesday it had extended by a month to
Oct. 31 the deadline for submission of bids for the construction
of an up to 300 megawatt (MW) coal-fired unit at its 210 MW
Pljevlja power plant.
The deadline was extended after several interested companies
and consortia said they needed more time to prepare their bids,
EPCG, in which Italy's A2A regional utility holds a 43.7
percent stake, said in a statement emailed to Reuters.
Montenegro, which imports more than one third of its power,
aims to improve the security of supply and so wants to add the
new unit of between 220 MW to 300 MW in capacity that will cost
some 300 million euros ($404.78 million).
EPCG said Czech engineering group Skoda Praha, owned by
power utility CEZ, a consortium of Poland's POL-MOT
and local units of Alstom and Foster Wheeler
and a consortium led by the Slovak Istroenergo Group have
already expressed interest for the project.
Five Chinese firms, including China Machinery Engineering
Corporation, China Gezhouba Group and
China National Engineering Co. (CNEEC), are also among those
interested, it added.
Russia's Rosatom, China's TBEA Shenyang Transformer Group,
Czech CKD Energy and a company from Turkey have also indicated
their willingness to join the project.
EPCG said the future partner should provide a loan of 75
percent to 85 percent of the project value or propose an option
of mutual investment.
It said the new unit should meet the most demanding
requirements of modern technology and environmental standards of
the European Union that Montenegro aims to join.
The need for new power sources is acute across the Balkans,
a region that has lacked investment in capacity for nearly two
decades due to wars and political turmoil.