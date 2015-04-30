(Adds background, detail)
SARAJEVO, April 30 Montenegro power utility EPCG
has chosen Czech engineering group Skoda Praha, owned
by power utility CEZ, as preferred bidder to build a
new coal-fired unit at its Pljevlja power plant, it said on
Thursday.
Skoda Praha bid 338.5 million euros ($379.12 million) to
construct a 254 megawatt (MW) unit, while China Machinery
Engineering Corp (CMEC) offered 326 million euros, EPCG
said.
"A panel has concluded that talks should continue with the
preferred bidder about all elements of a future contract," EPCG
said in a statement.
State-controlled EPCG, in which Italian utility A2A
holds a 41.7 percent stake, added that Italian bank UniCredit
will act as an adviser in selecting a possible partner
to co-fund the project.
Montenegro, like other Balkan countries, faces an acute need
for new power sources after decades of underinvestment and the
government has long complained about a low level of investment
by A2A and insisted that the company backs its plans for the
Pljevlja plant.
EPCG posted a profit of 34.8 million euros in 2014, up 38
percent from the previous year.
($1 = 0.8929 euros)
