* March held under heavy police security
* Opponents clash with police
* Organisers say: 'We are no longer invisible'
* Montenegro hopes to join European Union
By Petar Komnenic
PODGORICA, Oct 20 Montenegrins staged their
first gay pride march on Sunday in the capital under heavy
police guard, part of the Balkan state's efforts to bolster its
application to join the European Union by showing its commitment
to human rights.
After a tense but incident-free march by around 150 people,
guarded by almost 2,000 police, scuffles broke out in several
places between police and people opposed to same sex rights.
Police used teargas to disperse them, a Reuters reporter said.
The half-hour walk through the centre of the capital
Podgorica was the second attempt to hold a gay pride march in
Montenegro, a mountainous country of 680,000 people which began
EU accession talks last year.
In July, protesters chanting "Kill the gays" clashed with
police protecting about 40 marchers in the coastal town of
Budva.
This time streets were cordoned off and uniformed policemen
were deployed on the roofs of nearby buildings while a police
chopper hovered above the scene.
"We were up against enormous challenges but we did it...From
this day we are no longer invisible," said Danijel Kalezic, the
head of Queer Montenegro who organised the march.
"This was the first Pride and every year there will be more
and more of us," he said.
The small column of gay rights supporters, including a
number of human rights activists and journalists, carried
banners that read "These streets belong to us, too" and
"Everyone has their own right".
Another one read "Kiss the gays" -- a pun on the similar
sounding "Kill the gays" chant, popular among some soccer fans
and right-wing groups who vehemently oppose gay rights.
Gay pride marches are now routinely held in Montenegro's
Adriatic neighbour Croatia, which joined the EU in July, but
same-sex rights remain stifled in the conservative, patriarchal
societies of most of the Balkans.
Montenegro hopes to be the next in line for EU membership
after Croatia. Before joining, it must demonstrate readiness to
protect human rights and the government has passed a bill
against all kinds of sexual discrimination.
However, the popular mood remains largely anti-gay.
In a survey by several local researchers last year, 71
percent of Montenegrins said they thought homosexuality was an
illness and 80 percent said it should be kept private.
The powerful Orthodox Bishop Amfilohije Radovic had asked
the organisers of what he termed "The Parade of the Shameless in
Podgorica" to cancel the event. He said same sex relationships
were unhealthy because they do not produce children.
"Everything that exists in the world was created in order...
to be fruitful," Radovic wrote in a four-page letter to the
organisers which was later published in local media.
"A tree that is not fruitful is cut down and thrown into the
fire."
In Serbia, which had been in a state union with Montenegro
until 2006, police banned a gay pride march for the third
consecutive year last month, fearing attacks by right-wing and
ultra-nationalist groups.
(Writing by Zoran Radosavljevic; editing by Philippa Fletcher)