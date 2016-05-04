(Adds quote, detail)

SARAJEVO May 4 Montenegro's economy is expected to grow four percent this year, after 3.2 percent in 2015, driven by big projects in infrastructure and tourism, the economy minister said on Wednesday.

"Montenegro is pursuing an economic policy which should secure growth rates of more than four percent in the long-term," Vladimir Kavaric told Reuters on the sidelines of a business conference in Sarajevo.

He said foreign direct investment was expected to account for between 15 percent and 20 percent of economic output.

The Adriatic country plans to soon resume the construction of a highway from its coast to Serbia, estimated to cost about 800 million euros ($918.96 million), and start building a new coal-fired unit at its Pljevlja power plant, Kavaric said.

He said that he also expected that Italian grid company Terna would finish building an interconnector, a part of a 1,000 MW Adriatic under-sea cable between Italy and Montenegro. The cable, estimated to cost around 1 billion euros, would give Italy access to hydroelectric power in the Balkans.

"In a small economy such as Montenegro, the realisation of one large project makes a difference with regards to the growth," Kavaric said.