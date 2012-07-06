PODGORICA, July 6 Azerbaijani state-run oil company SOCAR has pledged some 260 million euros ($320 million) to Montenegro to turn a former military base into a coastal tourist resort for its workers.

The base in Kumbor on the Adriatic was abandoned by the then Yugoslav army in the early 2000s at the time of Montenegro's drive to split from Serbia, its former partner in the now-defunct Union of Serbia and Montenegro.

Montenegro, which seceded from Serbia in 2006, is seeking to develop its Adriatic coast to boost growth, which is set to hit just 0.5 percent this year, and lower public debt nearing 50 percent of gross domestic product.

The Montenegrin Privatisation Committee said late on Thursday that SOCAR had agreed to invest some 260 million euros in the resort during the first eight years of a 90-year lease and hand over 5 percent of profits for 45 years.

It would also pay rent of 1 euro per square metre at the site.

Montenegrin media said SOCAR was developing the resort for use by its employees.

Montenegro is fighting to root out rampant corruption and organised crime, reform the judicial system and improve the business climate to back its ambition to join the European Union.

($1 = 0.8077 euros) (Reporting by Petar Komnenic; Editing by Aleksandar Vasovic and David Cowell)