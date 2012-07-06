PODGORICA, July 6 Azerbaijani state-run oil
company SOCAR has pledged some 260 million euros ($320 million)
to Montenegro to turn a former military base into a coastal
tourist resort for its workers.
The base in Kumbor on the Adriatic was abandoned by the then
Yugoslav army in the early 2000s at the time of Montenegro's
drive to split from Serbia, its former partner in the
now-defunct Union of Serbia and Montenegro.
Montenegro, which seceded from Serbia in 2006, is seeking to
develop its Adriatic coast to boost growth, which is set to hit
just 0.5 percent this year, and lower public debt nearing 50
percent of gross domestic product.
The Montenegrin Privatisation Committee said late on
Thursday that SOCAR had agreed to invest some 260 million euros
in the resort during the first eight years of a 90-year lease
and hand over 5 percent of profits for 45 years.
It would also pay rent of 1 euro per square metre at the
site.
Montenegrin media said SOCAR was developing the resort for
use by its employees.
Montenegro is fighting to root out rampant corruption and
organised crime, reform the judicial system and improve the
business climate to back its ambition to join the European
Union.
($1 = 0.8077 euros)
(Reporting by Petar Komnenic; Editing by Aleksandar Vasovic and
David Cowell)