PODGORICA Dec 6 The bankruptcy managers of
Montenegro's sole aluminium plant invited bids on Friday for the
Kombinat Aluminijuma Podgorica (KAP), despite a lawsuit
announced by its previous main stakeholder.
Last year KAP accounted for 30 percent of Montenegro's
exports, but its business and about 1,000 jobs were kept afloat
by big state subsidies and loans that it could not repay.
In July, Montenegrin authorities launched partial bankruptcy
proceedings over KAP's 24 million euro ($33 million) debt to
Deutsche Bank and two months ago, a court declared
bankruptcy over a 380 million euro debt.
In a statement, the bankruptcy management set the total
value of assets and land offered for sale at 54.5 million euros,
but said buyers could also bid for just part of what was on
offer.
The deadline for submitting offers is Jan. 8 and the bids
will be opened on Jan. 10.
"If multiple bidders submit equal highest offers, a
well-known bidder from the mining and metallurgical sector ...
(with) the best plan for KAP's ... future development, higher
revenues and readiness to take over the workforce, will be
favoured," the statement said.
Earlier this week, Russian billionaire Oleg Depaska's
Central European Aluminum Company (CEAC) said it was suing
Montenegro for 100 million euros, saying authorities had
violated a 2010 settlement and so led to the plant going
bankrupt, something the government denies.
Deripaska's company in 2005 bought a 58.7 percent stake in
KAP. In a debt for equity deal, the Balkan country's government
later took back half of that stake.
KAP's biggest creditor is the state, accounting for 148
million euros of its debt. On top of that, the government has
issued guarantees for a 132 million euro loan.
