PODGORICA, July 8 A Montenegrin court has
launched bankruptcy proceedings for the country's single biggest
industrial employer, indebted aluminium plant Kombinat
Aluminijuma Podgorica (KAP), a court official said on Monday.
The Adriatic state had last month asked the court to
consider bankruptcy for the smelter, which is co-owned by the
state and Russian billionaire Oleg Deripaska's Central European
Aluminium Co.
Proceedings were set in motion over a 24 million euro ($30.8
million) debt to Deutsche Bank, the deputy head of
the Commercial Court in Podgorica, Dragan Rakocevic, said in a
statement.
"The court acted pursuant to a motion by the Finance
Ministry ... and claimants now have 30 days to report their
claims," Rakocevic said.
Under Montenrgrin law, a bankruptcy procedure can either be
launched through a reorganisation of the company or its total
liquidation.
KAP employs 1,200 people and accounted for 4.7 percent of
Montenegro's economic output last year.
Rakocevic said the company was nursing a total debt of some
380 million euros, more than the previously estimated 350
million, while its total value was estimated at only 183
million.
"Debts and obligations of KAP are far above its real value,
we will have to see what to do with claimants," Radocevic said,
adding that the first court session with claimants was set for
Sept. 15.
The Montenegrin government said last week it had launched
talks with unspecified lenders to secure 102 million euros to
pay KAP's debt to Hungary's OTP and Russia's VTB bank
.
The loan, which would increase Montenegro's total 2013
borrowing plan by 46 percent to 220 million euros, was a part of
a draft budget revision which also sees payment of 61 million of
KAP's unpaid bills to power company Elektropirvreda Crne Gore.
The government had initially set budget revenue at 1.6
billion euros or 33.3 percent of output and targeted a deficit
of 2.7 percent of gross domestic product.
($1 = 0.7792 euros)
