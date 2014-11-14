MILAN Nov 14 A controversial 2009 derivative
trade between Monte dei Paschi di Siena and Nomura
had a negative impact of 575 million euros ($716
million) on the Italian lender's core capital in a regulatory
health review of euro zone lenders, a document from the bank
showed.
The document, posted on the bank's website said the impact
emerged on the basis of the adverse scenario in the stress test
carried out by the European Central Bank.
The bank said that according to the ECB the derivative
trade, dubbed Alexandria and at the centre of a judicial
investigation, had no impact on its profit and loss statement
from an accounting point of view.
The stress test showed that Monte dei Paschi had a 2.1
billion euro capital shortfall, the biggest of any bank reviewed
by the ECB.
(1 US dollar = 0.8033 euro)
(Reporting by Silvia Aloisi and Stefano Bernabei, editing by
Agnieszka Flak)