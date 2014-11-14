MILAN Nov 14 A controversial 2009 derivative trade between Monte dei Paschi di Siena and Nomura had a negative impact of 575 million euros ($716 million) on the Italian lender's core capital in a regulatory health review of euro zone lenders, a document from the bank showed.

The document, posted on the bank's website said the impact emerged on the basis of the adverse scenario in the stress test carried out by the European Central Bank.

The bank said that according to the ECB the derivative trade, dubbed Alexandria and at the centre of a judicial investigation, had no impact on its profit and loss statement from an accounting point of view.

The stress test showed that Monte dei Paschi had a 2.1 billion euro capital shortfall, the biggest of any bank reviewed by the ECB. (1 US dollar = 0.8033 euro) (Reporting by Silvia Aloisi and Stefano Bernabei, editing by Agnieszka Flak)