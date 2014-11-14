Milan Nov 14 A controversial 2009 derivative trade between Monte dei Paschi di Siena and Nomura had a negative impact of 411 million euros on the Italian lender's core capital in a regulatory health review of euro zone lenders, a document from the bank showed.

The document, posted on the bank's website, said the impact had emerged in the so-called asset quality review and in a stress test carried out by European regulators. here

The bank said that according to the ECB the derivative trade, dubbed Alexandria and at the centre of a judicial investigation, had no impact on its profit and loss statement from an accounting point of view.

The stress test showed that Monte dei Paschi had a 2.1 billion euro capital shortfall, the biggest of any bank reviewed by the ECB. (1 US dollar = 0.8033 euro) (Reporting by Stefanio Bernabei and Silvia Aloisi)