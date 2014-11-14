Milan Nov 14 A controversial 2009 derivative
trade between Monte dei Paschi di Siena and Nomura
had a negative impact of 411 million euros on the
Italian lender's core capital in a regulatory health review of
euro zone lenders, a document from the bank showed.
The document, posted on the bank's website, said the impact
had emerged in the so-called asset quality review and in a
stress test carried out by European regulators. here
The bank said that according to the ECB the derivative
trade, dubbed Alexandria and at the centre of a judicial
investigation, had no impact on its profit and loss statement
from an accounting point of view.
The stress test showed that Monte dei Paschi had a 2.1
billion euro capital shortfall, the biggest of any bank reviewed
by the ECB.
(1 US dollar = 0.8033 euro)
(Reporting by Stefanio Bernabei and Silvia Aloisi)