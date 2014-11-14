(Adds details, background)
Milan Nov 14 A controversial derivatives trade
that has dogged Monte dei Paschi di Siena for years
reduced its core capital by 411 million euros ($513 million) in
a regulatory health-check of European banks, a document from the
Italian lender showed.
The document, included in the bank's third-quarter financial
statement and posted on its website, said the impact of the 2009
trade with Japanese bank Nomura emerged during
regulators' so-called asset quality review and stress tests.
Monte dei Paschi was the worst performing of the 130 banks
examined, with a 2.1 billion euro capital shortfall when results
of the tests were published by the European Central Bank (ECB)
last month.
The derivatives trade, dubbed Alexandria, involved the
purchase by Monte dei Paschi, Italy's third-largest lender and
the world's oldest, of Italian government bonds for 3 billion
euros which the bank financed through a long-term repurchase
agreement with Nomura.
It is at the centre of a judicial investigation into risky
derivatives deals which, according to prosecutors, the bank
entered to conceal losses after stretching its finances to buy
smaller regional rival Antonveneta in 2007 for 9 billion euros.
Three of the bank's former top executives were sentenced to
three-and-a-half years in jail last Friday on charges they hid
vital information about the Alexandria transaction from
regulators.
Monte dei Paschi is seeking damages from Nomura over the
trade. The Japanese bank has denied any wrongdoing and said it
always acted correctly.
The Tuscan bank is still struggling to recover from the
scandal over Alexandria and two other derivative trades, which
forced it to restate its accounts and book 730 million euros of
losses in 2012.
(1 US dollar = 0.8033 euro)
(Reporting by Stefanio Bernabei and Silvia Aloisi; Editing by
Mark Potter)