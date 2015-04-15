MILAN, April 15 Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena
said on Wednesday it had reached a deal to sell its
10.3 percent stake in asset manager Anima Holding to
Italy's postal service Poste Italiane.
The lender said it would be paid 6.80 euros for each Anima
share and 0.167 euros per share it is still due in dividends,
bringing the total deal value to 215.2 million euros ($230
million).
Monte Paschi said the net impact from the deal was 115
million euros, while the boost to its consolidated common equity
tier 1 ratio was of around 20 basis points. ($1 = 0.9411 euros)
(Reporting by Agnieszka Flak; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)