MILAN, March 12 Italy's Monte dei Paschi is "fairly serene" about a sector-wide health check by European regulators, its chairman Alessandro Profumo said on Wednesday.

The bank earlier reported a bigger-than-expected loss of 1.44 billion euros after heavy writedowns on bad loans.

The fall in Italian government bond yields and the closing of the Santorini derivative trade have reduced a shortfall in the bank's available for sale portfolio to 700 million euros from 3.4 billion euros in 2011, Profumo said.

"There is a big difference, potentially these are all lower capital needs," Profumo said. "From this point of view we are fairly serene."

The bank has 26 billion euros of Italian government bonds.

