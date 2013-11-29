BRIEF-Didi to weigh $6 bln funding backed by Softbank - Bloomberg, citing sources
MILAN Nov 29 Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena has reached an agreement to outsource its back-office operations and move 1,100 workers to a joint venture between Italian company Bassilichi and consultancy Accenture, it said on Friday.
The deal, which had been expected after months of negotiations, is part of a tough restructuring plan for the troubled Italian lender, which is cutting 8,000 jobs and shutting 550 branches.
Monte dei Paschi said in a statement the 1,100 workers involved will all be hired by the joint venture, in which Bassilichi has a 60 percent stake and Accenture the remaining 40 percent.
The bank, which gave no financial details about the deal, has an 18-year contract with the joint venture starting in January. (Reporting by Silvia Aloisi, editing by Danilo Masoni)
* Didi to weigh $6 billion funding backed by Softbank - Bloomberg, citing sources
(The following statement was released by the rating agency) Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: Malaysia Insurance Market Dashboard 2017 https://www.fitchratings.com/site/re/895918 SINGAPORE/HONG KONG, March 27 (Fitch) Malaysia's insurance industry continues its positive development on the regulatory front, in tandem with steady business expansion. Low insurance penetration, stable domestic consumption and sustained government infrastructure spending will continue to support premium growth, parti
LONDON, March 27 Hedge funds have unwound much of the concentration of bullish positions that contributed to a fall in oil prices this month, suggesting a broader range of views about where prices go next.