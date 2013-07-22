MILAN, July 22 Italian outsourcing company
Bassilichi has made a bid to buy the back-office assets of bank
Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena, its chief executive
said on Monday.
"We have presented a binding offer last Friday," Leonardo
Bassilichi said.
The offer envisages teaming up with an "industrial partner,"
while Monte Paschi will not remain as partner in the assets, he
said.
Bassilichi said other three bidders were interested in
buying the back-office assets of the Siena-based lender, adding
the tender was expected to be completed by the end of August.
Separately, Monte Paschi's chief executive, Fabrizio Viola,
said bidders will be short-listed in the coming days.
