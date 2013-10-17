MILAN Oct 17 Italy's Supreme Court ordered the
immediate release from house arrest of former Banca Monte Paschi
di Siena finance chief Gianluca Baldassari, one of his
lawyers said on Thursday.
The country's highest court cancelled two rulings from
courts in Florence and Monte Paschi's medieval hometown of
Siena, which ordered that Baldassari be placed into
precautionary custody, said lawyer Stefano Cipriani.
The former head of finance at the scandal-plagued bank is
accused along with two other former executives of concealing
Monte Paschi's losses from lending regulator the Bank of Italy.
Prosecutors are investigating whether Monte Paschi's former
management misled regulators about a costly 2008 acquisition and
risky derivatives trades. The bank took a 4 billion euro ($5.47
billion) state bailout earlier this year.
($1 = 0.7319 euros)
