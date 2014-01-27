MILAN Jan 27 The Bank of Italy said on Monday
it had met with the top management of Banca Monte dei Paschi di
Siena and its main foundation shareholder to discuss
prospects for a rapid capital increase at the bank.
"The meeting took place in a constructive climate," the Bank
of Italy said in a statement.
Loss-making Monte dei Paschi, which received 4.1 billion
euros of state aid last year after being hit by the sovereign
debt crisis and a derivatives scandal, is looking to raise 3
billion euros in fresh capital.
The foundation forced the bank last year to delay the cash
call until mid-2014 to gain more time to sell down its stake in
the bank to pay back debts.
